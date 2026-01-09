Steinberganna Wealth Management Makes New $586,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Steinberganna Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Code Waechter LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. North Forty Two & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. North Forty Two & Co. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.5%

DVY opened at $144.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $145.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $1.6162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time. The Index consists of 100 of the highest dividend-yielding securities (excluding real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the Dow Jones U.S.

