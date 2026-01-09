Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 886 shares.The stock last traded at $59.9250 and had previously closed at $59.61.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

