Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.31. Studio City Ih shares last traded at $3.5050, with a volume of 624 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Studio City Ih in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Studio City Ih Stock Up 6.2%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $754.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of -0.09.

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Studio City Ih had a negative return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.

Studio City Ih Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated company that develops, owns and operates the Studio City integrated resort on the Cotai Strip in Macau. The business is principally engaged in gaming and non-gaming operations, including hotel accommodations, retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, live entertainment and themed attractions. Studio City is designed to cater to both mass-market and premium gaming customers while also appealing to family and leisure travelers through its entertainment and retail offerings.

The centerpiece of the company’s portfolio is the Studio City resort, which opened in October 2015 and features two landmark hotel towers, more than 1,600 guest rooms and suites, over 160,000 square feet of retail space, a range of dining concepts and convention facilities.

Read More

