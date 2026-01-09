Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.82, but opened at $41.0750. Commerzbank shares last traded at $41.0950, with a volume of 639 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRZBY

Commerzbank Trading Up 1.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Commerzbank had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Analysts expect that Commerzbank AG will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerzbank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRZBY. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Commerzbank by 22.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerzbank by 8.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Commerzbank by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

About Commerzbank

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG is a major German banking group headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. Founded in 1870, the bank operates as a universal financial institution offering a broad range of services to private customers, small and medium-sized enterprises (the German “Mittelstand”), and large corporates. Its core business lines include retail and corporate banking, transaction banking, capital markets and investment banking, as well as asset and wealth management.

On the retail side, Commerzbank provides everyday banking products such as deposit accounts, payment services, consumer loans, mortgages and digital banking channels for individual customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.