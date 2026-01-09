InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

InPost S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $8.13. InPost shares last traded at $8.1230, with a volume of 87,058 shares changing hands.

InPost Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65.

About InPost

InPost is a Poland-based logistics company specializing in automated parcel locker solutions and courier services for e-commerce and retail businesses. Founded in 2006 by entrepreneur Rafa? Brzoska, the company developed a network of self-service “Paczkomaty” lockers designed to offer convenient, 24/7 parcel drop-off and pick-up options. InPost’s core offering streamlines last-mile delivery by reducing reliance on traditional post offices and home delivery, allowing customers to collect or return packages at their own convenience.

In addition to its parcel locker network, InPost provides door-to-door courier services, including same-day and next-day delivery options, as well as returns management and tracking solutions.

