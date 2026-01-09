Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.51, but opened at $14.81. Afya shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 21,946 shares trading hands.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $24.50) on shares of Afya in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Afya from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Afya in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Afya by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 891,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 299,419 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Afya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 1.8% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 151,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Afya by 45.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Ltd. operates as a leading provider of medical education and training services in Brazil. The company offers a comprehensive suite of educational programs that span undergraduate medical degrees, residency exam preparation, continuing medical education (CME) and digital learning platforms. Through a network of partner institutions and its own campus operations, Afya supports students at every stage of the medical training continuum, from enrollment in medical schools to ongoing professional development for practicing physicians.

At the core of Afya’s offerings is its undergraduate medical program, delivered through a combination of in-person courses at affiliated campuses and fully digital curricula.

