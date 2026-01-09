Global Dollar (USDG) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Global Dollar (USDG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Global Dollar has a total market capitalization of $10.75 million and $22.94 million worth of Global Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Global Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Global Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Dollar Token Profile

Global Dollar’s genesis date was October 30th, 2024. Global Dollar’s total supply is 1,536,451,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,750,140 tokens. Global Dollar’s official Twitter account is @global_dollar. The official website for Global Dollar is globaldollar.com. The official message board for Global Dollar is www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7257865630844948481.

Global Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Dollar (USDG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Global Dollar has a current supply of 1,536,451,178.078021. The last known price of Global Dollar is 0.99959414 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $22,125,780.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://globaldollar.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

