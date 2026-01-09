Freysa Self Reported Market Cap Hits $20.09 Million (FAI)

Freysa (FAI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Freysa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Freysa has a total market cap of $20.09 million and $453.29 thousand worth of Freysa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Freysa has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90,717.07 or 0.99821982 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90,290.60 or 1.00116344 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Freysa

Freysa’s total supply is 8,189,700,000 tokens. Freysa’s official Twitter account is @freysa_ai. The official website for Freysa is www.freysa.ai.

Freysa Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Freysa (FAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Freysa has a current supply of 8,189,700,000. The last known price of Freysa is 0.00248462 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $447,565.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.freysa.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freysa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freysa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freysa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

