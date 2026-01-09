Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Trading Up 37.5% – What’s Next?

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) was up 37.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 549,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 190,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sonoro Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -18.41.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd. in July 2010. Sonoro Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

