Summit Wealth Group LLC Acquires 24,009 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,048,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,774,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,166,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,221,000 after purchasing an additional 669,274 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,851,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,543,000 after buying an additional 702,763 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,831,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,378,000 after buying an additional 141,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,204,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,430,000 after buying an additional 3,094,388 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VTEB stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

