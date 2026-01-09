Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 52,050.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,840 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 287.2% in the second quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,044.8% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RKT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of RKT stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 19.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.22 and a beta of 2.29.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,066,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,739.84. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $611,850. Company insiders own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.

The company’s core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.