YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (FIAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5,482.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th.

YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of FIAT opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $97.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (FIAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund aims to provide current income and inverse exposure to Coinbase stock (COIN), with a cap on potential gains. The fund pursues its objective through an actively managed synthetic covered put strategy, using US Treasurys as collateral FIAT was launched on Jul 9, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

