YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF (PLTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4508 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4,661.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th.
YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 3.2%
PLTY stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $95.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.57.
YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
- How the Rich Retire
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.