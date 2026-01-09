YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF (PLTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4508 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4,661.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th.

YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 3.2%

PLTY stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $95.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.57.

YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF (PLTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys PLTY was launched on Oct 7, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

