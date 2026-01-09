YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF (PLTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2026

YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4508 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4,661.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th.

YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 3.2%

PLTY stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $95.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.57.

YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF (PLTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys PLTY was launched on Oct 7, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

Further Reading

Dividend History for YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTY)

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.