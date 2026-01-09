Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $126.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Applied Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Applied Digital's conference call:

Polaris Forge One reached ready-for-service energizing 100 MW, and together with a 400 MW CoreWeave lease (~$11B over ~15 years) and a ~200 MW 15-year hyperscaler lease (~$5B), Applied Digital now has 600 megawatts of contracted capacity and approximately $16 billion in prospective lease revenue across its North Dakota campuses, with full build-outs expected by 2027.

Q2 revenue was $126.6 million (up 250% YoY) driven by $73M of turnkey fit-out services and initial CoreWeave lease recognition; adjusted EBITDA was $20.2M and adjusted net income roughly breakeven, though GAAP net loss was $31.2M and cash receipts for leases (~$8M) differ from straight-line ASC 842 recognition.

The company has put in place a multi-layered financing framework—$900M drawn from Macquarie preferred equity, a first draw on a $100M Macquarie equipment facility, and a $2.35B senior secured note issuance due 2030—ending the quarter with about $2.3B cash versus $2.6B debt, which funds growth but leaves significant leverage to manage.

Management announced a spinout LOI to combine Applied Digital Cloud with Exo into Chronoscale (Applied Digital expected to own >80%), aiming to separate GPU-accelerated cloud compute from the data center business to pursue faster cloud growth; the cloud unit has >$60M TTM revenue and $313M in assets.

Applied Digital stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 6.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APLD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Applied Digital to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Applied Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

In other news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $803,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 59,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,080. This trade represents a 28.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ella G. Benson sold 42,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,502,685.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 69,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,736.80. This represents a 38.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 328,035 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,479 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLD. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 59.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Digital this week:

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital’s modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

