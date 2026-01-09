Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells $45,684.16 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CFO Naixi Wu sold 12,448 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $45,684.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,969 shares in the company, valued at $282,476.23. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Naixi Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, Naixi Wu sold 6,354 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $24,526.44.

On Thursday, December 11th, Naixi Wu sold 10,386 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $46,113.84.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Naixi Wu sold 10,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $45,300.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Naixi Wu sold 7,096 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $23,416.80.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Naixi Wu sold 5,261 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $21,990.98.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 4.2%

INDI stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 66.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INDI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $2,527,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $887,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 23.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,294,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,049,000 after buying an additional 4,813,397 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,573,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after buying an additional 396,433 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in San Jose, California, that specializes in advanced chip solutions for the automotive industry. The company designs and develops microcontrollers, sensor processing units, application processors and power management integrated circuits tailored for electric vehicles (EVs), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment and digital clusters. indie’s product portfolio aims to deliver high performance, energy efficiency and functional safety to meet stringent automotive requirements.

Originally formed as Integrated Memory Systems in 2021 through a business combination with a special purpose acquisition company, the firm rebranded to indie Semiconductor in early 2022.

