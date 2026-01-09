Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Announces Earnings Results

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.30), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $64.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.77 million. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Franklin Covey’s conference call:

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Enterprise North America showed clear momentum in Q1 with Invoiced Amounts up 7% (13% excl. government) , new-logo subscription invoiced amounts up 25% , services bookings up 29%, and deferred subscription balance up 8% to $49.1M.

, , services bookings up 29%, and deferred subscription balance up 8% to $49.1M. Management reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance of $265–$275M revenue and $28–$33M Adjusted EBITDA , and expects meaningful acceleration in reported revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow in fiscal 2027.

and , and expects meaningful acceleration in reported revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow in fiscal 2027. Q1 operating results were weaker year?over?year with reported revenue down 7% to $64M, Adjusted EBITDA down to $3.7M (from $7.7M), and free cash flow negative $3.7M, with $3.4M of restructuring charges contributing to near?term margin pressure.

Education results were impacted by timing of a large multi?year statewide contract (creating an approx. $3.5M invoiced gap in Q1), but education subscriptions rose 12% and management expects revenue to be back?loaded into Q3–Q4.

Strategic investments are producing results—sales reorganization is driving larger, more strategic deals and higher services attach, and product innovation (including AI offerings like an AI Sales Coach and AI Coach for 4DX plus “Leading AI Adoption” solutions) is being embedded to support future growth.

Franklin Covey Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.26 million, a PE ratio of -148.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43.

Insider Activity at Franklin Covey

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Michael Sean Merrill Covey sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $102,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 218,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,576.48. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 98.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 37.7% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Franklin Covey this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barrington Research reiterated an Outperform/Buy rating and kept a $22 price target (roughly ~23% upside vs. current price), signaling analyst confidence in recovery and valuation support. Read More.

Barrington Research reiterated an Outperform/Buy rating and kept a $22 price target (roughly ~23% upside vs. current price), signaling analyst confidence in recovery and valuation support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company issued FY2026 revenue guidance of $265M–$275M, which overlaps consensus (~$266.3M) — guidance reduces uncertainty about full?year sales expectations. Read More.

Company issued FY2026 revenue guidance of $265M–$275M, which overlaps consensus (~$266.3M) — guidance reduces uncertainty about full?year sales expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investors can review the full Q1 earnings call transcript and management commentary for color on demand trends and margin plans; useful for gauging whether margin expansion plans for FY26 are achievable. Read More.

Investors can review the full Q1 earnings call transcript and management commentary for color on demand trends and margin plans; useful for gauging whether margin expansion plans for FY26 are achievable. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q1 results missed estimates: EPS of -$0.27 vs. consensus ~$0.03 and revenue down ~7% YoY (~$64.0M), signaling near?term softness in top?line trends. Read More.

Q1 results missed estimates: EPS of -$0.27 vs. consensus ~$0.03 and revenue down ~7% YoY (~$64.0M), signaling near?term softness in top?line trends. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Liquidity and cash flow deteriorated: operating cash flow collapsed to roughly $98k and cash on hand fell to ~$17.5M (down ~67% YoY), raising short?term financing and runway concerns. Read More.

Liquidity and cash flow deteriorated: operating cash flow collapsed to roughly $98k and cash on hand fell to ~$17.5M (down ~67% YoY), raising short?term financing and runway concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction was sharp: shares plunged nearly 12% on the print as investors digested the miss; insider selling was also reported (a 7,000?share sale), which may add to near?term selling pressure. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FC. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FC

About Franklin Covey

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) is a global consulting and training firm specializing in performance improvement solutions for individuals and organizations. The company offers a range of services, including leadership development, productivity tools, execution frameworks and assessments designed to foster personal effectiveness and drive business results. Its flagship offerings integrate training workshops, digital resources and coaching to support clients in areas such as strategic planning, team productivity and change management.

The origins of Franklin Covey trace back to the merger in 1997 of Franklin Quest Co, founded in 1983 by Hyrum W.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.