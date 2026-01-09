VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on January 9th

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UBND opened at $21.99 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
