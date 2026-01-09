VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 9th

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0279 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CDC opened at $67.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,341.01 and a beta of 0.61. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $67.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average of $65.71.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.