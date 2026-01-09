VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 9th

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2026

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0279 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CDC opened at $67.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,341.01 and a beta of 0.61. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $67.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average of $65.71.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.