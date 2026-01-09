Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded to Hold Rating by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UL. BNP Paribas Exane cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.10 price objective on Unilever and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.37.

Get Unilever alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

Unilever Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Unilever

NYSE:UL opened at $63.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.99. Unilever has a 52 week low of $61.11 and a 52 week high of $73.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 108.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever’s corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever’s business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.