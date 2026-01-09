Ramiah Investment Group Purchases New Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF $HYLS

Ramiah Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises 0.6% of Ramiah Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 329,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $42.40.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.2225 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform. HYLS was launched on Feb 27, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

