Ramiah Investment Group Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Ramiah Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Ramiah Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 18,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,649,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day moving average of $92.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $98.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.