Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Has $48.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 15.4% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $48,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

BIV opened at $77.89 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.79.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

