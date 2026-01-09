Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,805 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 4.1% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $10,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $92.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $74.27 and a 12-month high of $93.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.88.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

