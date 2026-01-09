28,274 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Acquired by Ramiah Investment Group

Ramiah Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 7.1% of Ramiah Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 75,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 628,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,961,000 after purchasing an additional 51,128 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,407,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VB stock opened at $269.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $269.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.61 and its 200 day moving average is $252.02.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

