Ramiah Investment Group Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Ramiah Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Ramiah Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 71,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 125,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.27 and a 12-month high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

