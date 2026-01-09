Ramiah Investment Group Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Ramiah Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Ramiah Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 200.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $136.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $102.24 and a one year high of $137.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.14.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

