Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,895 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 158,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 28,746 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 158.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 216,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 31,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 247,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after buying an additional 17,056 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $51.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $50.98.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
