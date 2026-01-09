Steinberganna Wealth Management Takes $3.36 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF $ILCG

Steinberganna Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Steinberganna Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Steinberganna Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 59,372 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,635,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,925,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $104.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $109.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.22.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.