Steinberganna Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,846 Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Steinberganna Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 190.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 70.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 209.1% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Jonathan Lin sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.18, for a total transaction of $90,666.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,062.82. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.47, for a total transaction of $3,960,076.89. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,328.22. This represents a 32.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,748 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $781.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $953.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $769.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $783.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 11.82%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.05 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $915.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $952.05.

Get Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.