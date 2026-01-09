Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $425.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Elevance Health from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down previously from $332.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.20.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Up 2.2%

ELV stock opened at $374.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.63. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $458.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 331.6% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 66.7% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 110.0% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.