Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GPOR. Wolfe Research cut shares of Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Tudor Pickering lowered Gulfport Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Gulfport Energy from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.88.

NYSE GPOR opened at $179.64 on Wednesday. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $153.27 and a one year high of $225.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.92. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $379.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.18 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 1.68%.

In related news, Director David D. Wolf sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $320,661.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,224.74. This represents a 25.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 45,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $10,000,079.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,449,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,456,750.60. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 307,427 shares of company stock worth $67,094,831 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPOR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 133.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company’s primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

