Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Director Jonathan Rothberg Sells 351,617 Shares

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Rothberg sold 351,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $1,417,016.51. Following the transaction, the director owned 788,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,908.89. This represents a 30.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

NYSE:BFLY opened at $4.14 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 90.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BFLY. Loop Capital set a $5.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Butterfly Network News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Butterfly Network this week:

Positive Sentiment: Butterfly is planning a 2026 “Beam Steering” API to open core 3D imaging capabilities to Butterfly Garden developers, enabling third?party and AI tool integration — a potential long?term revenue/engagement catalyst if developers monetize apps or workflows. BFLY to Extend 3D Imaging Capabilities

Butterfly is planning a 2026 “Beam Steering” API to open core 3D imaging capabilities to Butterfly Garden developers, enabling third?party and AI tool integration — a potential long?term revenue/engagement catalyst if developers monetize apps or workflows. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and technicals: consensus MarketBeat target is $3.67 with mixed ratings (Buy/Hold/Sell mix). The stock’s 50?day / 200?day moving averages (~$3.06 / $2.27) and wide 52?week range show elevated volatility and a growth?stage financial profile (negative EPS). MarketBeat BFLY Profile

Analyst coverage and technicals: consensus MarketBeat target is $3.67 with mixed ratings (Buy/Hold/Sell mix). The stock’s 50?day / 200?day moving averages (~$3.06 / $2.27) and wide 52?week range show elevated volatility and a growth?stage financial profile (negative EPS). Negative Sentiment: Director Jonathan M. Rothberg executed large, multi?day stock sales (Jan 6–8): 351,617 + 452,729 + 335,834 = 1,140,180 shares sold at ~ $4.03–$4.18 (aggregate ? $4.7M), materially reducing his ownership stake — a clear near?term negative for sentiment and potential selling pressure. Rothberg Form 4s

Director Jonathan M. Rothberg executed large, multi?day stock sales (Jan 6–8): 351,617 + 452,729 + 335,834 = 1,140,180 shares sold at ~ $4.03–$4.18 (aggregate ? $4.7M), materially reducing his ownership stake — a clear near?term negative for sentiment and potential selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: CTO Victor Ku sold 35,968 shares (~$137k) on Jan 5, a modest but additional insider sale that adds to the cluster of executive selling and may amplify short?term negative sentiment. Ku Form 4

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 29,958 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 270.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,055 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 14.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc is a medical technology company focused on democratizing access to diagnostic imaging through its proprietary ultrasound-on-chip platform. The company’s flagship device, the Butterfly iQ, leverages semiconductor technology to deliver whole-body ultrasound imaging in a handheld form factor. This portable system connects to a compatible smart device, enabling point-of-care scanning across a variety of clinical settings.

Beyond its hardware offering, Butterfly Network provides a cloud-based software suite that supports image storage, analysis and remote collaboration.

