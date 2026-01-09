Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) COO Sells $99,931.45 in Stock

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) COO Chad Smith sold 2,843 shares of Better Home & Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $99,931.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 27,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,788.50. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Better Home & Finance Price Performance

BETR stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.99. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $94.06.

Institutional Trading of Better Home & Finance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BETR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Better Home & Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Better Home & Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Better Home & Finance by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BETR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Better Home & Finance in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Better Home & Finance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Better Home & Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Better Home & Finance presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

