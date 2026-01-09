Steinberganna Wealth Management Buys New Position in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Steinberganna Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPIE. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 260.8% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,868 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 133,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 155,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

