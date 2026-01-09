HC Wainwright Forecasts Stronger Earnings for AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2027 earnings per share estimates for AngioDynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $79.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.43 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.330–0.230 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANGO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

ANGO stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $414.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Lawrence T. Weiss bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $118,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,380.57. This trade represents a 11.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after buying an additional 282,695 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,509,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after acquiring an additional 393,682 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,636,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,274,000 after acquiring an additional 108,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,264,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 304,960 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company’s products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

