6,582 Shares in Blackstone Inc. $BX Bought by Steinberganna Wealth Management

Steinberganna Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $28,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Blackstone from $178.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $199.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.95.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $155.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.32 and a 200-day moving average of $160.72. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $190.09.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 324 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.92 per share, for a total transaction of $47,602.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,192.84. The trade was a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,610. This represents a 99.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 797,148 shares of company stock worth $24,050,153 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

