Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,941 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,837,207,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,572,193,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,912,000 after buying an additional 4,730,192 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,273,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,191,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,904,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $386.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.75.

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on UNH to $391 and kept an Overweight rating, citing expectations that managed-care margins will recover in 2026 — a direct bullish catalyst for the stock. UnitedHealth (UNH) Poised to Benefit as Investor Focus Shifts Away From AI, Says Barclays

Barclays raised its price target on UNH to $391 and kept an Overweight rating, citing expectations that managed-care margins will recover in 2026 — a direct bullish catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI upgraded UnitedHealth to a “strong-buy,” a high-profile endorsement that likely attracted buying interest and contributed to positive intraday flows. Evercore Upgrade (via Zacks)

Evercore ISI upgraded UnitedHealth to a “strong-buy,” a high-profile endorsement that likely attracted buying interest and contributed to positive intraday flows. Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes and headlines reporting analyst upgrades (for example, AmericanBankingNews coverage of a post-upgrade move) are amplifying momentum by bringing attention to the firm’s improving analyst sentiment. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Up 2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Coverage notes and headlines reporting analyst upgrades (for example, AmericanBankingNews coverage of a post-upgrade move) are amplifying momentum by bringing attention to the firm’s improving analyst sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Sector-level tailwinds: recent commentary and ETF flows into health-care (VHT) highlight a broader rotation into healthcare stocks — lower relative valuations and demand for defensive, inelastic businesses are helping lift large-cap insurers like UNH. (Sector coverage summarized in recent market articles.)

Sector-level tailwinds: recent commentary and ETF flows into health-care (VHT) highlight a broader rotation into healthcare stocks — lower relative valuations and demand for defensive, inelastic businesses are helping lift large-cap insurers like UNH. (Sector coverage summarized in recent market articles.) Neutral Sentiment: Analytical pieces looking at what has weighed on UNH’s performance provide context for risks investors should monitor (e.g., benefit-cycle timing, margin pressure in parts of the business). These are explanatory, not new catalysts; they help investors assess whether current upgrades reflect durable earnings improvement. Here’s What Hit UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) Performance

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.4%

UNH opened at $346.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $606.36. The stock has a market cap of $313.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Articles

