Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $15.54 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 79,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,149,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $364.00 to $339.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $310.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.94.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support for Oracle's cloud/data-center story remains — Evercore ISI reaffirmed an Outperform rating and a $275 price target, citing large multi-year data-center leases and multicloud AI solutions that boost recurring revenue visibility.

Positive Sentiment: Oracle is part of the expected U.S. TikTok JV (with ByteDance, Silver Lake and MGX), a strategic deal that could bring near-term cash/partnership benefits and raise Oracle's profile in consumer-facing tech investments.

Neutral Sentiment: Despite volatility, some investors see a second-half cloud/AI ramp — MarketBeat's sector write-up highlights Oracle's backlog and potential for cloud infrastructure momentum once new data centers come online.

Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results were mixed: EPS beat expectations but revenue slightly missed consensus, and management emphasized backlog and contract wins that may not convert to revenue until capacity is available.

Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution and lower targets: RBC trimmed its price target to $195 (from $250) and kept a Sector Perform rating, signaling reduced near-term upside and prompting some selling.

Negative Sentiment: Debt- and capex-related risks: multiple pieces highlight Oracle's large AI/data-center build (reported ~$50B capex plan) that is driving strong backlog and revenue growth but producing negative free cash flow and higher leverage — a key near-term investor concern.

Negative Sentiment: Technicals and momentum pressure: Oracle recently formed a "death cross" (50-day MA below 200-day MA), which can accelerate short-term outflows from momentum-driven funds and traders.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,431.46. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,588 shares of company stock valued at $33,155,596. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 1.7%

Oracle stock opened at $189.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.67 and its 200 day moving average is $241.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

