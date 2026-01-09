Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.0% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $33,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Navigoe LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $620.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $616.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $592.06. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

