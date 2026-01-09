Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TARA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of TARA stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. Protara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $289.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 114.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 397,822 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies for virus-driven cancers. The company’s primary areas of research include human papillomavirus (HPV)–associated malignancies, where it seeks to harness and enhance the body’s immune response to target tumor cells. Protara’s therapeutic strategy combines antigen-specific vaccination approaches with modulators of T-cell activation to improve clinical outcomes in patients with HPV-mediated disease.

Protara’s lead immunotherapy candidate is PTX-35, an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to agonize OX40, a co-stimulatory receptor on T cells.

