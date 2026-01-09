Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTRE. Zacks Research cut shares of Fortrea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wedbush set a $21.00 target price on Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortrea from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

NASDAQ FTRE opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. Fortrea has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 36.77%.The company had revenue of $701.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortrea will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortrea by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Fortrea by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 692,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 274,209 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fortrea by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000.

Fortrea, Inc is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides integrated solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Established as a spin-off from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Pharma Services business in October 2023, Fortrea leverages a legacy of scientific expertise and manufacturing scale to support drug development from early-stage research through commercial production. The company’s comprehensive offerings address the complex needs of both small-molecule and biologics programs, making it a single source for clients seeking to accelerate timelines and manage costs.

Fortrea’s core services encompass analytical and formulation development, process optimization, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging services.

