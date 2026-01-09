Chidozie Ugwumba Sells 3,111 Shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $18,790.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 757,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,300. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chidozie Ugwumba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 3,938 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $24,770.02.

On Monday, January 5th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,869 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $34,451.03.

On Friday, January 2nd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 4,015 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $23,005.95.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 13,095 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $76,081.95.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 4,138 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $24,952.14.

On Monday, December 29th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 8,096 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $48,171.20.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 6,831 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $42,830.37.

On Friday, December 26th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 3,350 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $21,172.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 1,490 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $9,342.30.

On Monday, December 22nd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 4,367 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $28,560.18.

Clene Stock Performance

Clene stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. Clene Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $61.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clene Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Clene by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Clene in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP increased its stake in shares of Clene by 42.8% during the second quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 142,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 42,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLNN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

About Clene

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN), also known as Clene Nanomedicine, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary nanoparticle therapies aimed at treating neurodegenerative and demyelinating disorders. The company’s flagship product, CNM-Au8, is a suspension of catalytic gold nanocrystals designed to enhance cellular energy metabolism, promote remyelination, and reduce oxidative stress. Clene’s platform leverages the unique physicochemical properties of its nanoparticles to support neuronal health, with a focus on diseases that currently lack effective disease-modifying treatments.

Clene’s lead candidate, CNM-Au8, is undergoing multiple clinical trials targeting conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

