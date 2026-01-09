Jonathan Schechter Buys 20,000 Shares of Nuvilex (NASDAQ:PMCB) Stock

Nuvilex Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Schechter purchased 20,000 shares of Nuvilex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $15,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 152,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,950. This represents a 15.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Schechter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvilex alerts:

On Wednesday, January 7th, Jonathan Schechter acquired 20,000 shares of Nuvilex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00.

Nuvilex Trading Up 11.0%

Shares of PMCB stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. Nuvilex Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nuvilex ( NASDAQ:PMCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Nuvilex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PMCB

Nuvilex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cellular therapies for cancer in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer. The company develops CypCaps for pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors. It has a cooperation agreement with Iroquois Master Fund Ltd.; and license agreements with SG Austria Pte.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.