Analyzing 3 E Network Technology Group (NASDAQ:MASK) & Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) and 3 E Network Technology Group (NASDAQ:MASK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wix.com and 3 E Network Technology Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $1.76 billion 3.11 $138.32 million $2.34 41.64 3 E Network Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wix.com has higher revenue and earnings than 3 E Network Technology Group.

81.5% of Wix.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Wix.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wix.com and 3 E Network Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 1 2 19 2 2.92 3 E Network Technology Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Wix.com currently has a consensus target price of $167.95, suggesting a potential upside of 72.36%. Given Wix.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Wix.com is more favorable than 3 E Network Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Wix.com and 3 E Network Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com 7.20% -102.59% 7.98% 3 E Network Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wix.com beats 3 E Network Technology Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers. It also provides Wix Logo Maker that generates a logo, including through the use of artificial intelligence; Wix Answers to support users; and Payments by Wix, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their customers through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including Wix App Market, a marketplace that offers its registered users various free and paid web applications for building, growing, and managing their businesses; Wix marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website together with Web experts; and Wix owner App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About 3 E Network Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business-to-business information technology business solutions. It offers business solutions to a variety of industries and sectors, including food establishments, real estate, exhibition and conferencing, and clean energy utilities. The company was founded on October 6, 2021 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.