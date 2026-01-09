SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,292 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $17,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 302,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 39,916 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,772.6% in the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 549,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 519,851 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 369,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 290.4% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $36.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.78%.The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 54,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,984. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single?serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single?serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

