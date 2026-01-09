Comparing Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Uxin”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $3.56 million 1.02 -$3.72 million ($1.08) -1.05 Uxin $1.63 billion 0.42 -$11.18 million ($0.20) -18.05

Profitability

Senmiao Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uxin. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senmiao Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -88.60% -454.33% -55.52% Uxin -10.66% N/A -8.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Uxin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Senmiao Technology and Uxin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Uxin 1 0 1 0 2.00

Uxin has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.65%. Given Uxin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Uxin is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Summary

Uxin beats Senmiao Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services. Uxin Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

