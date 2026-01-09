Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $155.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.81 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Lindsay’s conference call:

Company announced a supply agreement for a $80 million MENA irrigation project (about $70 million expected this fiscal year), highlighting its ability to win large international, sustainability-focused projects.

Total revenue fell 6% to $155.8 million, driven by a 9% decline in irrigation (North America down ~4%) as trade uncertainty, low commodity prices, and high input costs continue to suppress farmer demand.

Infrastructure revenue grew 17% to $22.4 million on road safety product strength, but the Road Zipper business remains lumpy with no large project expected in FY2026, creating a tough Q2 comparison despite a healthy sales funnel.

Balance sheet is strong with $249.6 million available liquidity; the company repurchased $30.3 million of shares in Q1 and authorized a new up-to-$150 million buyback program, underscoring commitment to shareholder returns.

NYSE:LNN opened at $126.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $106.10 and a 12 month high of $150.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

Positive Sentiment: Modest earnings beat — Lindsay posted $1.54 EPS vs. $1.46 consensus, showing resilience in profitability that helped calm investor concerns. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Modest earnings beat — Lindsay posted $1.54 EPS vs. $1.46 consensus, showing resilience in profitability that helped calm investor concerns. Positive Sentiment: Business trends that support longer-term upside: improved irrigation operating margin, a 17% increase in Infrastructure revenues driven by road-safety products, and an $80M irrigation order/secured pipeline highlighted by management. Business Wire Press Release

Business trends that support longer-term upside: improved irrigation operating margin, a 17% increase in Infrastructure revenues driven by road-safety products, and an $80M irrigation order/secured pipeline highlighted by management. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and the slide deck / conference call are available for additional detail on outlook, which investors will parse for guidance and cadence of the secured irrigation backlog. Slide Deck

Management commentary and the slide deck / conference call are available for additional detail on outlook, which investors will parse for guidance and cadence of the secured irrigation backlog. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage and analyst note summaries framed expectations modestly ahead of the print; those previews set the bar that produced the mixed reaction. Benzinga Preview

Pre-earnings coverage and analyst note summaries framed expectations modestly ahead of the print; those previews set the bar that produced the mixed reaction. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss — Q1 sales were $155.8M versus ~$166.8M expected and were down ~6.3% year-over-year, a key reason some investors reacted cautiously. Yahoo Finance Earnings Recap

Revenue miss — Q1 sales were $155.8M versus ~$166.8M expected and were down ~6.3% year-over-year, a key reason some investors reacted cautiously. Negative Sentiment: Several headlines highlighted that weaker sales offset the modest earnings beat, which explains mixed intraday sentiment despite the stock’s overall uptick. Investing.com Coverage

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $122.00 price target on Lindsay in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a U.S.-based manufacturer of agricultural irrigation and infrastructure products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company has built a reputation for designing and producing center pivot and lateral?move irrigation systems under the Zimmatic brand. These systems feature advanced controls, precision sprinklers and automated monitoring technology that help growers optimize water use, improve crop yields and enhance sustainability in a variety of row-crop, specialty crop and forage operations.

Beyond its core irrigation business, Lindsay operates an infrastructure segment that delivers engineered products and services for water and roadway management.

