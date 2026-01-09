EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Issues Earnings Results

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. EACO had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 7.55%.
EACO Price Performance
EACO stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. EACO has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $83.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average is $72.77. The company has a market cap of $405.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.08.
EACO Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EACO
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Receive News & Ratings for EACO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EACO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.