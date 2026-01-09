EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Issues Earnings Results

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. EACO had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 7.55%.

EACO Price Performance

EACO stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. EACO has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $83.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average is $72.77. The company has a market cap of $405.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.08.

EACO Company Profile

EACO Corporation, through its subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners in the United States, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic components, such as spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products. The company also provides customized services and solutions for various production needs, including special packaging, bin stocking, kitting and assembly, bar coding, electronic requisitioning, integrated supply programs, and others.

