McIlrath & Eck LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siren L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $11,839,824,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 427,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $135,688,000 after buying an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $205,495,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 1,823.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 68,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 64,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $435.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $444.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Key Tesla News

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $444.00 to $439.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.54.

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.