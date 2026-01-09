Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,566 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 19,262 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,823,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,221,275,000 after purchasing an additional 909,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,260,918 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,452,998,000 after buying an additional 776,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,873,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,669,224,000 after buying an additional 114,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $2,826,049,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,755,317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,087,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,413 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $260.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.96 and a 52-week high of $367.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.70.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.74.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,096,889. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 139,767 shares in the company, valued at $32,803,314.90. This represents a 49.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 155,034 shares of company stock worth $36,726,584 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

